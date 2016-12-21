U.S. attorneys oppose dismissal of ch...

U.S. attorneys oppose dismissal of charges against Arnold

U.S. attorneys are opposing efforts to have seven criminal counts dismissed against Sheriff Robert Arnold and two co-defendants before their Feb. 7, 2017 trial on federal corruption charges. In a filing before U.S. District Court Judge Kevin Sharp , federal prosecutors note Arnold, former Chief Administrative Deputy Joe Russell and Arnold's uncle, John Vandeveer of Marietta, Ga., previously acknowledged a 14-count indictment "is plainly sufficient " but now contend seven counts are meritless "because the wire communications at issue were not 'in furtherance of' the alleged scheme to defraud."

