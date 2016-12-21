U.S. attorneys oppose dismissal of charges against Arnold

U.S. attorneys are opposing efforts to have seven criminal counts dismissed against Sheriff Robert Arnold and two co-defendants before their Feb. 7, 2017 trial on federal corruption charges. In a filing before U.S. District Court Judge Kevin Sharp , federal prosecutors note Arnold, former Chief Administrative Deputy Joe Russell and Arnold's uncle, John Vandeveer of Marietta, Ga., previously acknowledged a 14-count indictment "is plainly sufficient " but now contend seven counts are meritless "because the wire communications at issue were not 'in furtherance of' the alleged scheme to defraud."

