TSSAA keeps BlueCross Bowl in Cookeville through 2020

The TSSAA Board of Control voted to keep the BlueCross Bowl in Cookeville from 2017-2020 today at a meeting in Hermitage. Bid proposals were provided by the cities Clarksville and Cookeville, who has hosted the title games since 2009 at Tennessee Tech University.

