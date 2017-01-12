Top Gun admiral helped write the movie

Admiral Jimmie Taylor demonstrates how a dogfight works like it did in his 188 combat missions in Vietnam - where he witnessed the fall of Saigon - and in training Top Gun pilots. JOHN BUTWELL / The Murfreesboro Post Sometimes being in the right place at the right time has been very important in the life of Smyrna's Rear Admiral Jimmie Taylor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.