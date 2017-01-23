Tennessee's first female chief clerk hails from Murfreesboro
She isn't manning the microphone in the well of the House of Representatives. But Murfreesboro resident Tammy Letzler is the first female ever to serve as chief clerk of either house of the General Assembly, following the trailblazing path of House Speaker Beth Harwell .
