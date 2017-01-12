Tenn. woman who tried to self-abort p...

Tenn. woman who tried to self-abort pleads guilty to felony

A Tennessee woman accused of trying to end her pregnancy with a coat hanger has pleaded guilty to a felony and was released after more than a year in jail. Anna Yocca, 32, pleaded guilty this week to attempted procurement of a miscarriage, according to Rutherford County Criminal Court documents.

