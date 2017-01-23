Steve "Pappy" Stanley, 70
Steve "Pappy" Stanley, 70, of Smithville died Monday afternoon at Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital in Murfreesboro.
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rutherford Republicans celebrate Inauguration Day
|16 hr
|davy
|2
|City considers incentives to address MPD turnover
|16 hr
|in my opinion
|1
|Excited About Amazon Hiring? Think Again (Sep '12)
|Tue
|Vanessa2558
|112
|Looking for Derick Daniel
|Mon
|please help
|2
|Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14)
|Mon
|janna
|29
|Brittany Travis
|Jan 21
|KTide
|3
|Principal (Apr '16)
|Jan 20
|abused citizen
|3
