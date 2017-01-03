Stardom is 'One Call Away' for young ...

Stardom is 'One Call Away' for young singer

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Murfreesboro homeschool student Leah Nichole, 13, dreams of becoming a successful singer-songwriter and is working hard - with her family's help - to make her dreams come true. JOHN BUTWELL / The Murfreesboro Post At 13, Murfreesboro's Leah Nichole is working hard to follow her dream - and her parents are supporting her efforts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawyers in town 2 hr dawn 2
Misty Rector (Sep '13) 4 hr Just Wondering 3
Lindsay Swaney (Jun '16) Wed Rednek 5
whole police & 1st responders on s rutherford blvd Jan 1 timbo41 1
Johnny Martin Dec 27 Insider 1
Girl at truck wash behind the poilt truck stop Dec 23 Looking for her 1
News MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11) Dec 22 deathpenaltyadvocate 42
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,719 • Total comments across all topics: 277,633,293

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC