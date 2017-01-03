Snowy skies mean icy streets in Rutherford County
Rutherford County received its first snow of the year last night and this morning, closing schools for the day and MTSU for the afternoon, and creating hazardous, icy roadway conditions. Murfreesboro Police Department had already responded to 75 crashes by 11 a.m., and is asking drivers to exercise caution.
