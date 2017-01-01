Smyrna police seek armed robbery suspect

The unidentified man was armed with a gun when he reportedly robbed the Mapco on the 1800 block of Almaville Road at 4:15 a.m. Sunday. Police said the suspect waited until the cash register was open and produced a small black handgun and attempted to grab cash from the drawer.

