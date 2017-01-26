Sheriff's major expected to plead guilty in imm...
A Rutherford County sheriff's major is expected to plead guilty to charges related to lying about being a U.S. citizen on his job application, then denying it while later applying for citizenship.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Http.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Phil Hancock
|4 hr
|in my opinion
|2
|Looking for a serving job
|Wed
|in my opinion
|2
|Rutherford Republicans celebrate Inauguration Day
|Tue
|davy
|2
|City considers incentives to address MPD turnover
|Tue
|in my opinion
|1
|Excited About Amazon Hiring? Think Again (Sep '12)
|Jan 24
|Vanessa2558
|112
|Looking for Derick Daniel
|Jan 23
|please help
|2
|Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14)
|Jan 23
|janna
|29
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC