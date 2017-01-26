Sheriff's major expected to plead guilty in imm...

Sheriff's major expected to plead gui...

A Rutherford County sheriff's major is expected to plead guilty to charges related to lying about being a U.S. citizen on his job application, then denying it while later applying for citizenship.

