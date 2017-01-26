Sax sacked! Murfreesboro Electric Dep...

Sax sacked! Murfreesboro Electric Department fires GM

The Murfreesboro Electric Department Power Board unanimously voted today to remove Steve Sax as general manager after it found he was giving employees raises without board approval, officials say. Longtime MED Controller P.D. Mynatt will serve as interim general manager as the board conducts a search for the next permanent leader.

