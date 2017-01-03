Saint Thomas Health honors local physicians
Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital proudly announces Dr. Elizabeth R. LaRoche being named Physician of the Year during the hospital's 2016 Physician Awards. Dr. Marynelle J. Klumpe received the Clinical Excellence Award and Dr. George W. Smith received the Olin Williams Distinguished Service Award.
