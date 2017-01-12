Rutherford County to keep Spring Flin...

Rutherford County to keep Spring Fling through 2021

Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

The TSSAA Spring Fling will remain in Murfreesboro, as voted on by the organization's of Board of Directors on Thursday. The Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce will host Spring Fling through the next classification cycle, which is from 2017-2021.

