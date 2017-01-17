Permit approved for Middle Point Landfill
The state is giving Middle Point Landfill a permit to treat water from its rock-crushing operation despite opposition from area residents and an environmental group. The Division of Water Resources - Mining Section, part of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, issued the permit this week after reviewing data and deciding it complies with state laws and regulations and "is protective of water quality."
