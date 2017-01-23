Officers disciplined following Murfreesboro child arrests
Three Murfreesboro police officers have been suspended and three others received written reprimands after an investigation into the arrests and handcuffing of several Hobgood Elementary School students last year. "I find that Officer Templeton did not conduct a systematic and thorough investigation of the underlying incident that resulted in criminal charges against the juveniles," said Murfreesboro Police Chief Karl Durr.
