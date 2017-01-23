Nashville Murder Suspect Arrested in Murfreesboro
The shooting occurred this past week on January 18, 2017. 48 Year old John E. Beers was shot multiple times after an alleged confrontation with 30 year old Kevin Lamont Williams.
