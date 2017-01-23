Murfreesboro woman sentenced for stealing identities to file false tax returns

Melinda Boisseau , 37, of Murfreesboro, was sentenced on Jan. 19, 2017, to two years in prison, followed by two years of supervised release, for filing false tax returns in the names of other individuals, announced David Rivera , U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee. Boisseau pleaded guilty on May 10, 2016 to charges of aggravated identity theft and filing false claims in tax returns.

