Murfreesboro woman arrested for fake heroin
Evidently, the woman was in a vehicle that was pulled over for having expired tags this past week and in the car was a bag that contained a brown substance that looked like heroin. However, it was actually some type of brown fiber powder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peaceful vigil held in Murfreesboro in wake of ...
|13 hr
|in my opinion
|1
|James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|David Wicker
|20
|Hair cut
|Jan 28
|James
|2
|NHK Murfreesboro
|Jan 28
|Guest
|2
|Review: Whiskey Dix Saloon (Aug '11)
|Jan 28
|Mike
|33
|Phil Hancock
|Jan 27
|in my opinion
|2
|Looking for a serving job
|Jan 25
|in my opinion
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC