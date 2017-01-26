Murfreesboro Rotary Helps Read To Succeed
Rotary Past President Gib Backlund presented the gift to Read To Succeed Executive Director Lisa Mitchell to support that organization's adult literacy program. In addition, the local Rotary club has made donations to Books from Birth, The Southeast Young Adult Book Festival, The Dictionary Project, the Boys and Girls Club library, and other deserving groups.
