Murfreesboro Police respond to shooting at 7 Star Hookah

Murfreesboro Police responded to a shooting in the 7 Star Hookah parking lot at 1104 Memorial Blvd. Sunday morning at approximately 3:00 a.m. The manager of 7 Star Hookah reported to the dispatched police that there was a group of men and women in the parking lot fighting, and one person started shooting. Vehicles were leaving the scene of the shooting when the police arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.