MTSU students arrested for evading police, possession of drugs

Tuesday Jan 31

Two MTSU students were arrested Thursday at approximately 7:30 p.m. for evading and resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a schedule VI narcotic at Raiders Ridge Apartments in Murfreesboro. An officer was conducting a courtesy room check at the apartment complex and spotted the two students, Jaidarius Temple and Justin Akins, both age 21, sitting in a red Toyota Camry.

