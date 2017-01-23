Meet Miss MTSU 2017: Kristen Perry

Meet Miss MTSU 2017: Kristen Perry

Just a few short days ago, Kristen Perry claimed the crown of the 2017 Miss MTSU Pageant. A lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and a graduate of Middle Tennessee Christian School, Perry will soon receive scholarships, as well as the opportunity to compete in the state pageant which will be held June 21-24 at the Jackson Civic Center in Jackson , TN.

