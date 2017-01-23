Meet Miss MTSU 2017: Kristen Perry
Just a few short days ago, Kristen Perry claimed the crown of the 2017 Miss MTSU Pageant. A lifelong resident of Murfreesboro and a graduate of Middle Tennessee Christian School, Perry will soon receive scholarships, as well as the opportunity to compete in the state pageant which will be held June 21-24 at the Jackson Civic Center in Jackson , TN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sidelines.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Excited About Amazon Hiring? Think Again (Sep '12)
|1 hr
|Vanessa2558
|112
|Looking for Derick Daniel
|Mon
|please help
|2
|Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14)
|Mon
|janna
|29
|Brittany Travis
|Sat
|KTide
|3
|Principal (Apr '16)
|Jan 20
|abused citizen
|3
|Girl at truck wash behind the poilt truck stop
|Jan 19
|MurfreesboroTruck...
|2
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men
|Jan 19
|abused citizen
|5
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC