Mayor Shane McFarland to speak at Locally Owned Murfreesboro meeting
Set for 8 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, McFarland will address LOM membership and members of the community about how the city is working to promote small businesses and how small businesses can work with the city. "Locally owned and small businesses are the backbone of our community," said McFarland, who is an independent business owner himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for Derick Daniel
|11 hr
|please help
|2
|Yates Nissan Drug Test (Feb '14)
|20 hr
|janna
|29
|Excited About Amazon Hiring? Think Again (Sep '12)
|Sat
|in my opinion
|110
|Brittany Travis
|Sat
|KTide
|3
|Principal (Apr '16)
|Jan 20
|abused citizen
|3
|Girl at truck wash behind the poilt truck stop
|Jan 19
|MurfreesboroTruck...
|2
|Angela Williams is sleeping with married men
|Jan 19
|abused citizen
|5
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC