Man who saved lives in "The Miracle o...

Man who saved lives in "The Miracle on the Hudson" to speak in Murfreesboro

11 hrs ago

When US Airways Flight 1549, or "The Miracle on the Hudson," ditched into the Hudson River on January 15, 2009, Dave Sanderson knew he was exactly where he was supposed to be. The last passenger off the back of the plane on that fateful day, he was largely responsible for the well-being and safety of others, risking his own life in frigid water to help other passengers off the plane.

Murfreesboro, TN

