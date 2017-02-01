Man robbed at gunpoint in Murfreesboro on Monday night
While there as a language barrier for Murfreesboro Police to overcome, it was confirmed that the 28 year old victim was on Mercury Boulevard when he was robbed at gunpoint. The victim told police that he was robbed by three black males at close to 10:00, Monday night.
