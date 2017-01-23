LaVergne woman arrested on numerous warrants after recent theft at Walmart
A LaVergne woman was arrested by police in Murfreesboro on theft charges after being accused of cutting security wrap off of multiple electronic items. 36 Year old Mary Ann Biggs allegedly swiped the tags out for lower costing merchandise.
