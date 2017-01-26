Kudos go to Pirtle, Young, more
The Chamber's 2016 Business Legend of the Year, Mark Pirtle, left, accepts the award from Bill Jones. JOHN BUTWELL / The Murfreesboro Post The Business Legend of the Year Award is presented annually by the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce for making "significant contributions to business, leadership and community service."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06)
|11 hr
|David Wicker
|20
|Hair cut
|21 hr
|James
|2
|NHK Murfreesboro
|21 hr
|Guest
|2
|Review: Whiskey Dix Saloon (Aug '11)
|Sat
|Mike
|33
|Phil Hancock
|Jan 27
|in my opinion
|2
|Looking for a serving job
|Jan 25
|in my opinion
|2
|Rutherford Republicans celebrate Inauguration Day
|Jan 24
|davy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC