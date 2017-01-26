Kudos go to Pirtle, Young, more

Kudos go to Pirtle, Young, more

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Murfreesboro Post

The Chamber's 2016 Business Legend of the Year, Mark Pirtle, left, accepts the award from Bill Jones. JOHN BUTWELL / The Murfreesboro Post The Business Legend of the Year Award is presented annually by the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce for making "significant contributions to business, leadership and community service."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06) 11 hr David Wicker 20
Hair cut 21 hr James 2
NHK Murfreesboro 21 hr Guest 2
Review: Whiskey Dix Saloon (Aug '11) Sat Mike 33
Phil Hancock Jan 27 in my opinion 2
Looking for a serving job Jan 25 in my opinion 2
News Rutherford Republicans celebrate Inauguration Day Jan 24 davy 2
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Mexico
  3. American Idol
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Iran
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,811 • Total comments across all topics: 278,375,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC