'Hey hey, DesJarlais, don't repeal our ACA!'
Protesters outside the Murfreesboro office of Rep. Scott DesJarlais wave signs and chant, "hey, hey, DesJarlais, don't repeal our ACA," as passersby honk and wave. CAT MURPHY / The Murfreesboro Post "I just want the congressman to be aware that there are many of his constituents who do not support the repeal," said also has a lot to lose if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Excited About Amazon Hiring? Think Again (Sep '12)
|5 hr
|in my opinion
|110
|Brittany Travis
|7 hr
|KTide
|3
|Girl at truck wash behind the poilt truck stop
|Thu
|MurfreesboroTruck...
|2
|Looking for Derick Daniel
|Jan 19
|somanyquestions
|1
|Lawyers in town
|Jan 19
|abused citizen
|3
|Jci, does anyone know a supervisor with the las...
|Jan 10
|ksl
|3
|Hair cut
|Jan 7
|Needagoodflattop
|1
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC