Henrietta Wilder Sadler

Henrietta Wilder Sadler

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Visitation with the family was Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Feldhaus Chaple in Shelbyville with funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017, at Feldhaus Memorial Chapel. Reverend Merle Mead and Reverend Mark Hall officiated, burial followed in Gilly Hill Cemetery in Cannon County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06) 2 hr David Wicker 20
Hair cut 12 hr James 2
NHK Murfreesboro 12 hr Guest 2
Review: Whiskey Dix Saloon (Aug '11) 19 hr Mike 33
Phil Hancock Fri in my opinion 2
Looking for a serving job Jan 25 in my opinion 2
News Rutherford Republicans celebrate Inauguration Day Jan 24 davy 2
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. China
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,970 • Total comments across all topics: 278,360,238

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC