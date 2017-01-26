Henrietta Wilder Sadler
Visitation with the family was Tuesday, Jan. 24 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Feldhaus Chaple in Shelbyville with funeral services at 11 a.m. Wednesday Jan. 25, 2017, at Feldhaus Memorial Chapel. Reverend Merle Mead and Reverend Mark Hall officiated, burial followed in Gilly Hill Cemetery in Cannon County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06)
|2 hr
|David Wicker
|20
|Hair cut
|12 hr
|James
|2
|NHK Murfreesboro
|12 hr
|Guest
|2
|Review: Whiskey Dix Saloon (Aug '11)
|19 hr
|Mike
|33
|Phil Hancock
|Fri
|in my opinion
|2
|Looking for a serving job
|Jan 25
|in my opinion
|2
|Rutherford Republicans celebrate Inauguration Day
|Jan 24
|davy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC