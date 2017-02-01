Gunfire Wounds Two Victims Near Unive...

Gunfire Wounds Two Victims Near University Ridge

Monday Jan 30

It happened Saturday morning, just before 1am when authorities were called to University Ridge Apartments on Lascassas Pike. A witness reports a party was going on in the 11-hundred building when gunfire erupted and at least five shell casings were found in her apartment.

Murfreesboro, TN

