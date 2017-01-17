'From Dreams to Action'
Hundreds gathered at MTSU's James Union Building for the annual NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast on Jan. 14. "God will give you a dream that overrides your agenda," keynote speaker Elder Tyron L. Carter, Jr. , told attendees. "The process might not be easy, but it's necessary," he said, alluding to stumbling blocks that may lie in waiting along the path to dreams realized.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Jan 12
|Nearly New
|1,500
|Jci, does anyone know a supervisor with the las...
|Jan 10
|ksl
|3
|Brittany Travis
|Jan 9
|KTide
|1
|Hair cut
|Jan 7
|Needagoodflattop
|1
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
|Lawyers in town
|Jan 5
|dawn
|2
|Misty Rector (Sep '13)
|Jan 5
|Just Wondering
|3
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC