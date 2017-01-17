'From Dreams to Action'

Hundreds gathered at MTSU's James Union Building for the annual NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast on Jan. 14. "God will give you a dream that overrides your agenda," keynote speaker Elder Tyron L. Carter, Jr. , told attendees. "The process might not be easy, but it's necessary," he said, alluding to stumbling blocks that may lie in waiting along the path to dreams realized.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.