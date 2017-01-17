'From Dreams to Action'

Hundreds gathered at MTSU's James Union Building for the annual NAACP Martin Luther King, Jr. Breakfast on Jan. 14. "God will give you a dream that overrides your agenda," keynote speaker Elder Tyron L. Carter, Jr. , told attendees. "The process might not be easy, but it's necessary," he said, alluding to stumbling blocks that may lie in waiting along the path to dreams realized.

