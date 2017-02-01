Free Day at Discovery Center on Sunday
The Discovery Center at Murfree Spring is a hands-on, environmental, cultural and educational museum located in the heart of Middle Tennessee. More than 120,000 children and families visit annually, exploring exhibits and participating in programs that promote science, technology, engineering, arts & math education .
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Peaceful vigil held in Murfreesboro in wake of ...
|13 hr
|in my opinion
|1
|James Lanny 'Jim' Wicker (Jun '06)
|Jan 29
|David Wicker
|20
|Hair cut
|Jan 28
|James
|2
|NHK Murfreesboro
|Jan 28
|Guest
|2
|Review: Whiskey Dix Saloon (Aug '11)
|Jan 28
|Mike
|33
|Phil Hancock
|Jan 27
|in my opinion
|2
|Looking for a serving job
|Jan 25
|in my opinion
|2
