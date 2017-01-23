Contributor Newspaper Distributors ge...

Contributor Newspaper Distributors getting citations from Murfreesboro Police

Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Those who sell the Contributor Newspaper, which is a newspaper sold by homeless in Murfreesboro and Nashville, is running into problems in Murfreesboro. Margarita told WGNS that she has received a citation from Murfreesboro Police for selling the paper because of new city ordinances on panhandling .

