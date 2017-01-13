City of Murfreesboro, others named in...

City of Murfreesboro, others named in child arrest case lawsuit

Friday Jan 13 Read more: WKRN

The mother of two children taken into custody by Murfreesboro officers last year has filed a lawsuit against the city, county and others. According to the lawsuit, Ropers' child was taken out of her classroom on April 15, 2016 and questioned by Murfreesboro city police officers.

