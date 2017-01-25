City considers incentives to address ...

City considers incentives to address MPD turnover

There are 1 comment on the Murfreesboro Post story from 16 hrs ago, titled City considers incentives to address MPD turnover.

Murfreesboro Police Department has lost 51 officers over the last two years, roughly 10 percent annually, but officials say the turnover rate is more about trends among young officers and factors such as an increasingly difficult job than about bad management. In 2016, the city lost 26 officers for a variety of reasons, four through termination or resignation, five for retirement, seven to the private sector or military and nine to other law enforcement agencies.

in my opinion

Murfreesboro, TN

#1 Yesterday
It is always someone else's fault beside the management, or the ones in charge. Typical excuse. No matter the excuse the reason is those in charges do NOT do their jobs well; anywhere in government. So now, citizens expect more taxes to pay for what they failed at. Folks go check the budget. Fire the management, the politicians. Politics is the absolute filthiest institution in the entire world. Politics and government.
Murfreesboro, TN

