Boro February Art Craw is About Love of Art

Fine art and fine craft will be featured during the Boro Art Crawl on February 10th from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. The Crawl takes place in and around Murfreesboro's city square and the area soon to become Murfreesboro's art community, the Bottoms. Oakland's Mansion will feature the woodwork of Gene Casto.

