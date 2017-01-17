Board agrees to buy 3-school site
Sharing a grin at the school board meeting about the college options that TSSAA Mr. Football Kicker of the Year Jacob Smith still must choose among are Smith and his coach Greg Wyant, left. JOHN BUTWELL / The Murfreesboro P The population is exploding in northwest Rutherford County, so the county school board voted Thursday night to buy a site big enough to build not just one, but three new schools to help handle the burgeoning growth.
