Authorities confiscate gun from 17-ye...

Authorities confiscate gun from 17-year-old at Riverdale High School

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: WKRN

Authorities discovered an unloaded gun in the possession of a 17-year-old student at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Principal (Apr '16) 2 hr abused citizen 3
Girl at truck wash behind the poilt truck stop 20 hr MurfreesboroTruck... 2
Angela Williams is sleeping with married men Thu abused citizen 5
Looking for Derick Daniel Thu somanyquestions 1
Lawyers in town Thu abused citizen 3
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Jan 12 Nearly New 1,500
Jci, does anyone know a supervisor with the las... Jan 10 ksl 3
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,419 • Total comments across all topics: 278,093,427

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC