'Alice: A Wonder-Full New Musical' coming to Murfreesboro
The Center for the Arts will open its 2017 season with the regional premiere of the award-winning "Alice - A Wonder-Full New Musical." "Alice" was created by composer Jon Lorenz , who is a former colleague of Denise Parton , CFTA Youth Program coordinator and director of the show.
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jci, does anyone know a supervisor with the las...
|Tue
|ksl
|3
|Brittany Travis
|Jan 9
|KTide
|1
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Jan 7
|info please
|1,499
|Hair cut
|Jan 7
|Needagoodflattop
|1
|Joseph William O'Byrne Jr. (Dec '13)
|Jan 6
|mike
|2
|Lawyers in town
|Jan 5
|dawn
|2
|Misty Rector (Sep '13)
|Jan 5
|Just Wondering
|3
