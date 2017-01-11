'Alice: A Wonder-Full New Musical' co...

'Alice: A Wonder-Full New Musical' coming to Murfreesboro

The Center for the Arts will open its 2017 season with the regional premiere of the award-winning "Alice - A Wonder-Full New Musical." "Alice" was created by composer Jon Lorenz , who is a former colleague of Denise Parton , CFTA Youth Program coordinator and director of the show.

