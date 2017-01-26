A little help from their friends
Greenhouse Ministries, a member of Homeless Alliance of Rutherford County, needs volunteers to help with the "point in time count" Jan. 30. Volunteers can call Greenhouse Ministries at 624-8718. Being homeless means not knowing from day to day where you will sleep, or if you'll have any supper.
