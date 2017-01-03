8 months after Hobgood arrests, final report released

With Murfreesboro Police preparing to discipline six officers in connection with the April arrest of Hobgood Elementary School students, community leaders say they're glad the department is taking action even if it's eight months after the incident. Goldie Wade , an official with the local NAACP, said he is "pleased" that Police Chief Karl Durr recognized problems occurred with the arrests of four children at the school, including the handcuffing of two, and ordered an internal investigation rather than acting as if "nothing was wrong."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.