8 months after Hobgood arrests, final...

8 months after Hobgood arrests, final report released

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Murfreesboro Post

With Murfreesboro Police preparing to discipline six officers in connection with the April arrest of Hobgood Elementary School students, community leaders say they're glad the department is taking action even if it's eight months after the incident. Goldie Wade , an official with the local NAACP, said he is "pleased" that Police Chief Karl Durr recognized problems occurred with the arrests of four children at the school, including the handcuffing of two, and ordered an internal investigation rather than acting as if "nothing was wrong."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lindsay Swaney (Jun '16) 3 hr Rednek 5
Lawyers in town Mon Need one soon 1
whole police & 1st responders on s rutherford blvd Jan 1 timbo41 1
Johnny Martin Dec 27 Insider 1
Girl at truck wash behind the poilt truck stop Dec 23 Looking for her 1
News MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11) Dec 22 deathpenaltyadvocate 42
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Dec 18 Grow up 1,498
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,528 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,257

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC