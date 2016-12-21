Veterans home site acceptance ranked ...

Veterans home site acceptance ranked No. 4

Wednesday Dec 28

Already years in the making, the long-awaited Cleveland Bradley County State Veterans Home is still a work in progress, but the Tennessee State Building Commission's official acceptance last Already years in the making, the long-awaited Cleveland Bradley County State Veterans Home is still a work in progress, but the Tennessee State Building Commission's official acceptance last spring of the 27-acre site on Westland Drive came as a giant step for the local initiative. The hurdle was so huge - for both the Southeast Tennessee Veterans Home Council and state veterans services leaders who have lobbied long and hard for the local facility - that Cleveland Daily Banner editors and staff writers ranked it as No.

