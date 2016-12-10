Shooting on West Castle Street
Murfreesboro police officers responded to 310 W. Castle #B today at 5:12 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival they discovered an altercation had occurred and at least one shot was fired and had struck an individual.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Murfreesboro Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Johnny Martin
|2 hr
|Insider
|1
|Girl at truck wash behind the poilt truck stop
|Dec 23
|Looking for her
|1
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Dec 18
|Grow up
|1,498
|women (Jun '14)
|Dec 17
|Lol
|2
|Looking for a serving job
|Dec 15
|Curious
|1
|Michael 12 stone
|Dec 15
|Missing you
|2
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC