Shooting on West Castle Street

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Murfreesboro Post

Murfreesboro police officers responded to 310 W. Castle #B today at 5:12 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival they discovered an altercation had occurred and at least one shot was fired and had struck an individual.

