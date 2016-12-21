Report: Officers broke rules handcuffing elementary students
Six of the 10 officers involved in arresting elementary students at a school in Tennessee violated their department's policies, an internal police investigation determined. Murfreesboro Police Chief Karl Durr said the case prompted police to respond to the community's concerns with reforms, including giving officers the option to handle juvenile offenders informally, through their parents.
Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
