Realtors in north Rutherford donate food
From left are are Joe Chittaphong, Parks; Linda Joseph, Smyrna-LaVergne Food Bank warehouse manager; Virginia Pappafotis, Parks, Smyrna broker. SUBMITTED / The Murfreesboro Post The Middle Tennessee Association of REALTORS recently held food drives for the hungry in their service area.
