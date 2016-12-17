Police respond to fatal shooting in Murfreesboro, find alleged kidnapping victim
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed and an alleged kidnapping victim was found at a Murfreesboro home Saturday. Upon their arrival to the home in the 200 block of Indian Park Drive, officers began administering first aid to the victim before he was taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKRN.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl at truck wash behind the poilt truck stop
|Fri
|Looking for her
|1
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Dec 18
|Grow up
|1,498
|women (Jun '14)
|Dec 17
|Lol
|2
|Looking for a serving job
|Dec 15
|Curious
|1
|Michael 12 stone
|Dec 15
|Missing you
|2
|http://MyCashTable.com/?ref=16657
|Dec 13
|Kei4
|3
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC