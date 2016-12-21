Poetry by Robert Stone: Life needs a moderation
How extroverts can scarf baloney down and think they swallow morning manna feast reflects a hubris great enough to drown well-armored hombre and defenseless least. Yet introverts perfunctory display deplorable disclosures of disdain, that blast like clarinets above the fray of roaring fires where firewalls are in vain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Murfreesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl at truck wash behind the poilt truck stop
|Fri
|Looking for her
|1
|MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11)
|Dec 22
|deathpenaltyadvocate
|42
|Yates in smyrna (Mar '11)
|Dec 18
|Grow up
|1,498
|women (Jun '14)
|Dec 17
|Lol
|2
|Looking for a serving job
|Dec 15
|Curious
|1
|Michael 12 stone
|Dec 15
|Missing you
|2
|http://MyCashTable.com/?ref=16657
|Dec 13
|Kei4
|3
Find what you want!
Search Murfreesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC