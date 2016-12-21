Nix, McCorvey won't return to MTSU coaching staff

MTSU football coach Rick Stockstill announced Wednesday that Tyrone Nix will not return as the Blue Raiders defensive coordinator in 2017 and Kez McCorvey will not be back to coach the wide receivers. Nix joined Stockstill'staff in 2012 after serving as defensive coordinator at Ole Miss for four seasons, while McCorvey just completed his first year in Murfreesboro.

