Murfreesboro Property Taxes Due Tuesday
Finance Director and City Recorder/Treasurer Melissa Wright reminds property owners to pay property taxes on time. Taxes paid or postmarked after at the rate of 1 and A1 2 percent per month, or any portion of a month, applied to the base tax until they are paid.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
