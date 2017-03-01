Murfreesboro Property Taxes Due Tuesday

Murfreesboro Property Taxes Due Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: WGNS-AM Murfreesboro

Finance Director and City Recorder/Treasurer Melissa Wright reminds property owners to pay property taxes on time. Taxes paid or postmarked after at the rate of 1 and A1 2 percent per month, or any portion of a month, applied to the base tax until they are paid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Murfreesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lawyers in town 11 hr Need one soon 1
whole police & 1st responders on s rutherford blvd Sun timbo41 1
Johnny Martin Dec 27 Insider 1
Girl at truck wash behind the poilt truck stop Dec 23 Looking for her 1
News MPD arrests Shanterrica Madden for murder of MT... (Mar '11) Dec 22 deathpenaltyadvocate 42
Yates in smyrna (Mar '11) Dec 18 Grow up 1,498
women (Jun '14) Dec 17 Lol 2
See all Murfreesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Murfreesboro Forum Now

Murfreesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Murfreesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
 

Murfreesboro, TN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,327 • Total comments across all topics: 277,552,391

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC