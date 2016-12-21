Murfreesboro man arrested in Florida for a Bedford County, TN Murder
Jeremy Lee Fleming, 27, of Murfreesboro was taken into custody Wednesday after crashing his vehicle into the back of a residence in Bushnell, Florida, investigators there said. In Bedofrd County, TN, Fleming is accused of killing Robert Timothy Perkins, 51, and setting his home on fire with his body inside.
